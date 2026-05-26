Panna: All five labourers lost their lives after a massive soil collapse at an under-construction well in Nayapurwa hamlet of Biharpurwa village, under Ajaygarh block in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, Tuesday morning.

Seven labourers were working at the site when the incident occurred. Two of them had climbed out of the well moments earlier to drink water and were safely rescued, while the remaining five were buried under the debris, officials said.

Despite frantic rescue efforts, only one body could be recovered initially, and none of the trapped labourers survived.

The tragedy has raised serious questions about safety protocols, technical assessments, and accountability in rural development works carried out by Gram Panchayats.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Panna district, who shared details on X: “In a tragic incident Tuesday, five labourers lost their lives after the soil suddenly caved in at a well under construction by the Gram Panchayat in Nayapurwa hamlet of Biharpurwa village, under the Ajaygarh Development Block in Panna district. Two other labourers, who had climbed out of the well moments before the collapse, were safely rescued.”

According to officials, seven labourers had been engaged for nearly 10 days on the farm of local resident Binnu Ahirwar.

At the time of the collapse, two labourers had climbed out of the well to drink water and were safely rescued.

However, the remaining five were buried under tonnes of loose soil and debris when the upper layers suddenly caved in.

The deceased have been identified as Chunnu Yadav, Rajkumar Yadav, Ashish Yadav, Chunwad Yadav, and Rampal Yadav, along with one more labourer.

The body of Rajkumar Yadav was recovered during the initial rescue operations.

Rescue teams comprising police, Revenue Department officials, and the local administration began work immediately after receiving information, though the unstable soil made operations extremely challenging.

The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over the entire village, with families of the victims devastated by the loss.

Local residents pointed out that the soil at the excavation site was notably weak and loose, making deep digging highly risky without a proper technical assessment.

Experts have noted that excavating wells in such unstable terrain without adequate safety measures, such as proper shoring or soil testing, is extremely hazardous and often leads to fatal accidents.

The Panna district administration has initiated a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Senior officials reached the spot immediately after the incident and are personally monitoring the situation.

The administration has assured support to the bereaved families, including compensation and necessary assistance as per government norms.