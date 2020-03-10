Lucknow: On a day when Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and 22 MLAs close to him resigned from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Governor Lalji Tandon said he is keeping tabs on political developments and will take a decision only after reaching the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal.

Tandon is currently here to celebrate Holi with his family and made the remarks in a conversation with an English news channel over the phone.

When asked whether the Governor House (Raj Bhavan) is keeping tabs on the prevailing situation in Madhya Pradesh, Tandon said, “Yes, yes definitely. Whatever decision I have to take, I will do so once I reach the Raj Bhavan.” When asked as to when will he return Bhopal, the Governor said he was on leave till March 12 to celebrate Holi with his family.

“At present, I am a spectator. Once I return there, only then can I make any comment after seeing all things, letters in which people have made some complaints,” Tandon said responding as to when he will call any party to prove majority in the House. “As of now, I am at my home meeting everyone on the occasion of Holi,” added Tandon.

Amid the crisis caused by resignations of 22 legislators, meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) began in Bhopal here Tuesday evening, with 92 of 114 party MLAs attending it.

The 22 MLAs, who have resigned from the Assembly and most of whom are supporters of Scindia, were absent, sources said.

Two BSP MLAs and the lone SP MLA supporting the Congress government too skipped the meeting, spelling more trouble for the Kamal Nath-led Congress government which is on the brink of collapse, sources added.

PTI