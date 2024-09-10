Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur revealed she is now back in Mumbai to shoot for a schedule of her upcoming film Son Of Sardaar 2.

Mrunal took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her vanity van in monochrome. The image had In Mumbai meri jaan and Son Of Sardaar 2 written on it. The background score had “Dhol Jageero Da” playing in the background by Panjabi MC.

Son Of Sardaar 2 is the sequel to the 2012 action-comedy film Son of Sardaar directed by Ashwni Dhir. The second installment, which is helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, also stars Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt.

The actress, who has recently returned from her vacation in Scotland, had earlier revealed that she is having ‘massive FOMO’ because she is working on Ganesh Chaturthi.

The actress Saturday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her dressing table, mirror and chair. Mrunal posted the image in monochrome.

“It’s a working Ganesh Chaturthi! Getting massive FOMO. Guys have an extra modak from my side. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi,” she wrote.

Mrunal did not reveal what she is shooting for. However, her upcoming projects also include Pooja Meri Jaan, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

The actress started her acting career in 2012 with the television show “Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan”. She has featured in shows like “Arjun”, “Kumkum Bhagya”. She has also participated in “Nach Baliye 7”.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series Made in Heaven 2.

She has starred in movies like Love Sonia, Super 30, Batla House, Dhamaka, Sita Ramam, Pippa, and The Family Star.

She last featured in a cameo appearance in the recently released Telugu science fiction film Kalki 2898AD directed by Nag Ashwin.