Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur has said she likes to pick her roles based on stories and emotions. She does not believe in the star quotient associated with the projects. Mrunal Thakur also added that a ‘good story’ always attracts here.

“Every co-star offers you a unique perspective. From some it’s experience, from some it’s the craft and from some it’s their raw energy,” Mrunal said. “You tend to learn from each and every co-actor,” Mrunal added.

The actor also talked about the different co-stars she has worked with. “I worked with Abhimanyu (Dassani) in Aankh Micholi and he was such a hoot in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. There’s so much raw energy in him that he is capable of holding the scene all by himself. In Pippa, I will work with Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli. They both are just exemplary at what they do. In the end, I choose a film based on how brilliant the story is. How the film will help me further my acting and better my craft. We live in times when content is king,” Mrunal pointed out.

In Pippa, she plays Ishaan’s reel sibling. Soni Razdan plays their mother. The war drama casts Ishaan as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, who earlier made Airlift.

Brigadier Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film recounts his story. It is based on his book ‘The Burning Chaffees’.

Mrunal will also be seen in sports drama, Jersey, alongside Shahid Kapoor.

“I hope I will be able to deliver what the directors want from me. I am always a director’s actor,” Mrunal stated.