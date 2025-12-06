Mumbai/Bhubaneswar: Airfares reached levels never seen before Friday, with a one-way one-stop economy-class SpiceJet Kolkata-Mumbai flight ticket for December 6 costing up to Rs 90,000, and a similar ticket of Air India for Mumbai-Bhubaneswar going up to Rs 84,485, according to the airlines’ websites.

A similar trend was noted on many other high-traffic routes.

With IndiGo cancelling over 1,000 flights Friday owing to crew shortage as the second phase of the pilots’ flight duty and rest period norms kicked in, huge capacity was out of the market, leading to airfares tripling and quadrupling from the normal range, a travel industry executive said.

“The situation is such that you can’t predict what you’re going to be when you book a flight.

It may be two times, three times or even more than the normal fare range,” he said.