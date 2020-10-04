Sharjah: Quinton de Kock (67 39b, 4×4, 4×6) was back amongst runs before the bowlers did a commendable job on a batsmen-friendly pitch here to power Mumbai Indians (MI) to a clinical 34-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL-13 game here Sunday. The win took MI to the top of the points table with six points from five games. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are also the same number of points, but MI have a better run rate.

The swashbuckling duo of Hardika Pandya (28, 19b, 2×4, 2×6) and Kieron Pollard (25 n o, 13b 3×6) scored at their usual brisk pace but it was Krunal Pandya (20 n o, 4b, 2×4, 2×6) who propelled MI to 208 for five.

Then, the MI bowlers did just enough to restrict SRH to 174 for seven with Trent Boult (2/28) winning the man of the match award. He was ably supported by James Pattinson (2/29) and Jasprit Burah (2/41).

Jonny Bairstow started the SRH reply in right earnest sending Boult’s third delivery into the stands. However, Boult had the Englishman for a 15-ball 25. Skipper David Warner (60, 44b, 5×4, 2×6) and Manish Pandey (30, 19b, 4×4, 1×6) looked like taking the battle to MI. However, both were sent back to the hut by Pattinson and SRH never recovered.

Earlier after the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma (six), De Kock and Suryakumar Yadav (27) added 42 runs for the 2nd wicket to stabilise the innings. Then the South African added 78 runs for the third wicket with Ishan Kishan (31, 1×4, 2×6) to set up the base for the power hitters.

Siddarth Kaul, who played his first game of the season, was the worst sufferer going for 64 runs off his four overs. He was taken to the cleaners by Krunal and Pollard. As usual it was leg-spinner Rashid Khan (1/22 off 4) who once more stood out. He got the important wicket of De Kock.

Brief scores: MI 208 for 5 (Quinton de Kock 67, Hardik Pandya 28, Kieron Pollard 25 n o, Kruna Pandya 20 n o, Sandeep Sharma 2/41, Rashid Khan 1/22) beat SRH 174 for 7 (David Warner 60, Trent Boult 2/28, James Pattinson 2/29) by 34 runs.