Ahmedabad: With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) already through to the IPL 2025 final, attention now turns to Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, scheduled for Sunday in Ahmedabad. However, rain in the city has raised concerns over a potential washout.

Weather forecasts suggest a largely dry evening, with only a slight chance of a brief shower in the late afternoon. Despite lingering humidity, the threat of major rain appears low.

The IPL schedule, however, offers no reserve day for Qualifier 2. The match must be completed June 1.

In case of a total washout, tournament rules state that the team with the higher league-stage finish advances. This benefits Punjab Kings, who topped the table and retain an edge despite losing Qualifier 1 to RCB.

Mumbai Indians, who finished fourth, must win to reach the final. A no-result would end their campaign.

Both teams will be hoping the weather stays clear, keeping their title hopes alive on the field.

