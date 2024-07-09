Mumbai: Mumbai Police Tuesday arrested Mihir Shah, two days after the 24-year-old allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and leaving her husband injured.

Mihir, whose father is a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena, had fled after the fatal crash. Mihir was arrested near Mumbai, a police official said.

Police said Mihir Shah’s father Rajesh Shah took an active part in ensuring his son’s escape and also had plans to tow away the offending vehicle.

Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car which fatally knocked down Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai’s Worli area Sunday morning, police said.

Mumbai police had formed 11 teams and also roped in the Crime Branch to nab Mihir Shah. A Look Out Circular (LOC) had also been put out against him, the official said.

Rajesh Shah and the family’s driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who were arrested in the case earlier, were produced in a Mumbai court Monday and remanded in 14-day judicial and one-day police custody, respectively. Rajesh Shah was, however, later granted bail by the court.

A local court Tuesday extended Bidawat’s police custody till July 11.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde had asserted no one would be spared in the case.

“No one, whether rich, influential, or the offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, affiliated with any party, will have immunity as long as I am the chief minister,” Shinde had said.

