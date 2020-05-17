Mumbai: The city, India’s financial capital, reported 1,571 COVID-19 new positive coronavirus cases. Among the new cases, 44 are from the Dharavi slum area. It took the total number of affected people in the city to 19,967. This was disclosed by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The COVID-19 virus also claimed 38 lives in the last 24 hours. It took the death toll to 734 in the city. According to the official, 678 people were hospitalised for suspected coronavirus infection. He added that 206 patients were discharged from the city hospitals. It took the tally of recovered patients to 5,012.

The BMC official also explained the exponential growth in the number of cases Sunday. “Some 590 of the total number of cases reported today are actually from May 10 and 14. However, they were included today (Sunday) in the progressive report,” the official informed.

PTI