Talcher: Police recovered a man’s body hanging from the bell of a shiva temple at Sibarampur village under Talcher police limits in Angul district Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Kalia Behera of neighbouring Ekdala village.

The priest of the temple first noticed the body when he entered the temple Monday morning to offer puja to the deities. He immediately informed the villagers who in turn informed the police.

Police reached the temple, brought down the body and seized it for post-mortem. While it is yet to be ascertained as to why Kalia committed suicide, some local residents suspected he might have been murdered somewhere else and to pass it off as a suicide case they hanged the body in the temple. However, police have launched an investigation taking various angles into consideration including murder, it was learnt.

PNN