Lucknow: A bell weighing 2,100 kg has been made for the proposed grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. The huge bell has been crafted by a Muslim craftsman, Iqbal, in Jalesar in Etah district.

The bell is nearly 6 feet in height and 5 feet in width. It was crafted in a workshop owned by Vikas Mittal, who is the Jalesar Nagar Palika Chairman. The designing and finishing of the bell was done by Iqbal, who has been a craftsman for the last 40 years.

It is being seen as a message of brotherhood between the Hindu and Muslim communities. The average cost of the bell is said to be around Rs 10 to 12 lakh.

“The bell for Ram Mandir is in its final stages and we are also getting orders for bells of other temples as well. We have increased the number of workers due to an increase in demand. The name of Jalesar will be engraved on the 2,100 kg bell so that people know that this was actually made in Jalesar (Etah),” Vikas Mittal told reporters.