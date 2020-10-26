Paradip: Two fishermen went missing after the fishing trawler carrying seven of them hit the wreckage of the ‘MV Black Rose’ ship and capsized off the Paradip coast Monday.

According to sources, seven fishermen had ventured into the sea on trawler ‘Mini’ Monday morning. However, the driver failed to navigate the boat properly and it hit the wreckage and capsized. Five of the fishermen on the ill-fated trawler have been rescued. However, two have remained missing at the time of filing this report.

This is not the first instance of a boat hitting the wreckage leading to an accident and the loss of lives. The wreckage has been lying in the sea for more than a decade now.

Mongolian cargo ship ‘MV Black Rose’ with 23,843 tonne of iron ore and 947 tonne of furnace oil had capsized in the Bay of Bengal around five kilometres off Paradip port September 9, 2009. The mishap occurred due to a technical snag.

More than 11 years have elapsed since the incident. However nothing has been done to remove the wreckage. Neither the Odisha government nor the Paradip Port Trust authorities are showing any interest to dismantle the ship. This is because dismantling the wreckage is a costly affair, said sources.

