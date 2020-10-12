Nabarangpur: A mysterious disease has claimed the lives of two children while some others have developed symptoms of the disease in a month at Malibari under Chandahandi block of Nabarangpur district within a month. After the death of the two kids, the villagers were panicked and demanded that a medical team investigate the cause of the mysterious disease.

The deceased were identified as Debicharan Majhi (15) and Chandini Majhi (7).

Devicharan suddenly fell sick October 7. He had high fever followed by headache and stomachache. He was immediately taken to Chandhandi community health centre (CHC) where he was administered some medicines by Dr Sangram Keshari Sahu. He was brought back home. Friday night, he again complained of stomachache.

Devicharan was immediately taken to the CHC in an ambulance, but before reaching the hospital, he passed away.

Chandini developed similar symptoms September 18 and died later.

Another person Jemani Majhi has complained of same symptoms. This has led to panic among the people of the village.

Medical officer of Chandahandi CHC Dr Sangram Keshari Sahu said that a medical team will be sent to the village to take stock of the situation.

PNN