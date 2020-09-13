Bolangir: Panic gripped the residents of tribal-dominated Sanadangara village in Bolangir district after an unidentified white balloon-like object was spotted in the farmland of the village, Sunday.

While several residents were quick in sending inquiries to police and other local authorities, other people took to social media to express their excitement and curiosity.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and seized the balloon. An investigation into the mysterious arrival of the balloon is on. The police team refrained from giving any comments and remained tight-lipped in this regard until further investigation. The cops also asked the locals not to panic.

Sources said, Sunday morning when the farmers of the village went to their farmlands for routine agricultural works, they spotted the balloon like object in their farmland. The object, white in color, was very big and looked like a parachute.

After the news sparked in the village, some brave boy went near the balloon and spotted the balloon was also equipped with a circuit and GPS.

Some people speculated that the weather department might have released the balloon to monitor the climate. Meanwhile, some people suspected that Maoists might have released the object to detect the movement of people and police.

PNN