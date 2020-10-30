Dubai: Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who dismissed MS Dhoni during Kolkata Knight Riders’ crushing six-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their last Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, was seen taking tips from the former India skipper following the conclusion of the match.

KKR, on Friday, posted a video on their official Twitter handle in which Dhoni and Chakravarthy can be seen having a chat. “From admiring him from the stands at Chepauk, to now…Varun Chakravarthy’s fairytale continues!” read the tweet along with the 15-second video.

Chakravarthy has been exceptional with the ball for KKR, picking up 15 wickets in 12 games in the ongoing tournament. These wickets include the priced scalp of Dhoni, whom he dismissed twice in two matches.

Owing to his stupendous performance, the architect-turned-cricketer has even found a spot in India’s T20I squad set to face Australia in December.

On Thursday evening, KKR’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League were severely dented after they failed to defend the 173-run target against CSK.

CSK, having 10 points from 13 games, will play their final match of the tournament against Kings XI Punjab Sunday. KKR, on the other hand, have 12 points from 13 matches, and will next take on Rajasthan Royals Sunday.

IANS