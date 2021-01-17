Nabarangpur: An assistant executive engineer was Sunday arrested in connection with the bridge collapse incident that took place near Talapadar village in Nabarangpur district in which a labourer died and three others were left critically injured.

Umerkote police arrested assistant executive engineer Asit Patra from Tikiri in Rayagada district, police said.

With the arrest of Patra, the number of arrests in this case has gone up to two. Prior to Patra’s arrest, contractor Ashish Biswal was also arrested. An FIR was lodged against Patra, Biswal and junior engineer Niranjan Sahu. Sahu is yet to be arrested.

Notably, a part of Biju Setu (bridge) across Nagi River in Talapada panchayat caved in January 10 leaving one dead and three critically injured.

As many as 30 labourers, including women, were working at the bridge across Nagi River in Talapada panchayat when the mishap occurred. They were engaged in concrete roofing when a slab came crashing down. The labourers were without safety gears or safety measures. The contractor concerned allegedly had not provided with them safety kits.

In the mishap, Mahendra Mali, a resident of Raighar area and a Grade-IV employee were killed. Meanwhile, Santosh Bhoi (32) and Umesh Bhoi (50) from Patrapada village and Prakash Tandi (50) from Beherada village suffered critical injuries.

