Nabarangpur: Nabarangpur MLA Sadasiba Pradhani and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, Wednesday. The MLA took to social media to reveal their test results. He also requested all those who had come in contact with them since last week to undergo home quarantine and also get COVID-19 tests done.

Sources said Pradhani went for a swab test after developing mild COVID-19 symptoms. His wife also went for the mandatory COVID-19 test as she stays with him. Both the results came out as positive Wednesday.

A number of other lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha. Among them are Bhubaneswar (North) legislator Susant Rout, Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda, Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray, Baramba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick, Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Bari MLA Sunanda Das, Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu, Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida and Salepur MLA Prasant Behera.

PNN