Balasore: Education and recreational activities of students have been severely hampered by the outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19. They are now being forced to stay indoors with all co-curricular activities shelved.

To keep the young minds fresh, ‘Nach’, an institution of arts and culture have launched a new initiative online. The organisation is helping students between the age groups of three to 15 to spend their times in a fruitful manner.

Those that enrol with the organisation are being kept busy through the online WhatsApp platform. They are being taught the art of storytelling, and are given basic training on singing and culinary. Along with these the youngsters are being given lessons in handicrafts, indoor games and how to behave with elders.

Arunanshu Panigrahi, the chief adviser of the institute informed that a large number of students from various districts including Balasore have enrolled for the online programmes. He also informed that the institute will launch many more such educational programmes in the near future.

