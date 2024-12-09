Rayagada: A concerning development has emerged in Rayagada district where the Nagavali river has reached dangerously close to human settlements after rapidly changing its course due to years of excessive illegal sand mining from the riverbed.

According to reports, the illegal extraction of sand has widened the river and significantly reduced its water levels, with grave repercussions for the local ecosystem and groundwater resources. Illegal sand mining has not only affected the course of Nagavali river, but also the Vamsadhara River. It is alleged that massive quantities of sand are being illegally mined and later transported to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh right under the nose of enforcement authorities. The unauthorised extraction of sand has also led to a significant decline in groundwater levels in the areas. The sand mafia uses heavy machinery such as Poclain and Hitachi excavators, alongside JCB earthmovers, to extract sand from the riverbed. At prominent sites like the Badahansa sand ghat in Rayagada tehsil, these activities are conducted openly in violation of the National Green Tribunal norms. After extraction, sand is stockpiled and loaded into tipper trucks, with hundreds of vehicles ferrying the material across state borders. Villagers living near the riverbanks face increasing risks as the Nagavali river widens and edges come closer to their homes and farmlands. This was prominently evident during the devastating floods of July 2017, which severely affected Kalyansinghpur, Kolnara, and Rayagada blocks.

Despite the lessons from this calamity, illegal mining operations have only escalated. Villagers alleged that the illegal activities continue unabated due to collusion between the mining mafia and corrupt officials. They said while the mafi a pockets millions daily by transporting the illegally mined sand to Andhra Pradesh, the District Mining Officer, or other mining officials, are yet to form an enforcement team to crack down on illegal sand mining and the sand smugglers. Nagavali River’s Badahansa sand mining lease was granted to one Bominayani Raghuram November 19, 2020. The lease permits excavation over an area of 4.856 hectare. However, there is no approval for the use of machinery and equipment for mining in the riverbed. For the financial year 2024–25, permission was granted to mine 3,200 cubic meters (CM) of sand. The mining department states that 2,600 CM of sand has been mined so far.

However, villagers alleged that the leaseholder has illegally transported thousand of CMs of sand beyond the approved limits. Additionally, sand is being sold separately in local areas using tractors. In the Sesakhala police limits, extensive unauthorised sand mining has been reported at multiple locations. Sources said villagers who protest the goings on are faced with intimidation and harassment. Moreover, illegal sand mining and smuggling have also led to growing rivalries among operators involved in the trade. On November 1, some miscreants set fire to a Poclain earthmover used for sand mining.

Police suspect the incident stemmed from business rivalry. Illegal sand extraction is rampant from the upper reaches of Kalyansinghpur block to the lower parts of Rayagada block. Meanwhile, when contacted, District Mining Officer Parshuram Pradhan said the department investigates complaints when received. “The present allegations would also be thoroughly examined,” he said while claiming that staff shortages hinder enforcement efforts. Sources said that the persistent lack of enforcement and oversight is not only undermining environmental guidelines but also causing substantial financial losses to the state government.