BHUBANESWAR: Odia Cine Artistes Association will felicitate actress Namrata Das with Bhumi Kanya Award for her lifelong contribution towards Odia movie industry.

The announcement was made at a press conference organised by the association at a city hotel Wednesday. Interacting with Orissa POST, actor Siddhanta Mohapatra said, “She will be feted January 26 at the association’s annual function amidst a colourful cultural programme. Rs 1 lakh will be given along with a certificate and Uttariya.”

“Apart from this a colourful cultural programme by various cine artistes will be presented at the event. Odia movie is reviving its glory and as an association, we select people or artistes who have contributed to the overall growth of the movie industry,” he added.

It may be noted that OCAA has been felicitating senior artistes with BhumiPutra and BhumiKanya awards every year. Senior artistes like Binodini Devi, Kunjalata Das, Late Nityananda Das,Pramoda Das, Sandhya Devi, Meera Mohanty, Basanti Pattnaik, Soudamini Pattnaik and Shantilata Padhi receive pension from the association.

Odisha movie industry is getting more organised under the association and pension is being given for their overall welfare stated secretary of the association Sritam Das.