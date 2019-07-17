New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and said ‘truth and justice have prevailed’.

The ICJ earlier in the day had said that Pakistan must review the death sentence handed to Kulbhushan Jadhav. The Indian Prime Minister while hailing the judgement tweeted, “Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice.”

Meanwhile the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the landmark judgement validates India’s position on the matter. “We will continue to work vigorously for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s early release and return to India,” the MEA said.

A downcast Pakistan had nowhere to turn to after the international snub. The Pakistan government said in a statement that the country will proceed on the case ‘as per law’.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of ‘espionage and terrorism’ after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.

