New Delhi: Stories of struggle, sacrifices and grit dominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction Tuesday with India’s Olympic-bound sportspersons. During the interaction, Narendra Modi urged the sportspersons to forget expectations and focus only on giving their best in Tokyo.

Boxer MC Mary Kom, shuttler PV Sindhu, shooters Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan and table tennis player A Sharath Kamal were present during the virtual session.

Modi came well-prepared for the meeting. He was well aware of the preparations and formative years of the athletes. Modi’s conversations touched upon the making of their success stories. He also had some fun queries like the one posed to world champion P V Sindhu.

“There was a ban on eating ice creams on you during the 2016 Olympics. Has another ban been imposed for Tokyo,” Modi asked to a grinning Sindhu. The shuttler who would be aiming to better the silver she won five years ago said, “Sir, I have to be careful of my diet.”

Modi called the athletes a reflection of new India. He said they look bold and confident ahead of the Games. He publicised all possible help has been extended to them through the government’s target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

“Don”t be bogged down by expectations, just give your best,” Modi said. “I would have been happier to meet you in person, I always look forward to that. But I promise to spend time with you after you come back. I am happy that country is cheering for you. I wish all the luck to you. The whole country’s emotions are attached to you. I find a few things common among you all. You are bold, confident and positive. That’s a common factor along with, discipline, dedication and determination,” added the prime minister.

Modi started the session by asking the athletes about their ambitions and challenges ahead of the sporting extravaganza. He asked Olympic bronze medallist and six-time World Champion Mary Kom about her favourite athlete and favourite shot. Mary Kom reply was Muhammad Ali and the hook.

To begin with, Modi spoke to archers Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav. He asked them not to feel the pressure of expectations at home. Modi told Deepika the nation is talking about her following her gold in the World Cup in Paris.

“You’re World No.1 now. Your journey is very special,” Modi said. “My journey has been good from the beginning, I started with bamboo bow and then moved to modern bow gradually. There are expectations, but one expects the most from oneself. So, I am focusing on my practice and the way in which I will perform,” Deepika stated.

Newly-appointed Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and his deputy Nisith Pramanik were present at the meeting. So was Thakur’s predecessor, Kiren Rijiju.