Bhawanipatna: Police have filed a petition in the JMFC court in Madanpur Rampur seeking an arrest warrant against Durga Prasad Mohanty, husband of BJD MLA Manorama Mohanty and chairman of Narla block in Kalahandi district, in connection with a case involving alleged death threats to local tehsildar and obstruction in government work.

According to police, a case was registered against Mohanty following allegations that he interfered in official duties and threatened the Narla tehsildar over phone. The complaint was filed by Tehsildar Bibhu Prasad Singh. Police visited the MLA’s government residence in Bhubaneswar Sunday to serve a notice to Mohanty, but could not locate him.

Subsequently, Kalahandi police filed an application in the JMFC court seeking the issuance of a warrant against Mohanty. Police said Mohanty is facing four cases, including the present one related to threats to the tehsildar.

Chargesheets have already been filed in three of these cases. Despite efforts over the past week, police have been unable to trace Mohanty. With the warrant plea now filed in court, his legal troubles are expected to intensify.

As per the complaint, Mohanty had allegedly been interfering in various government works and creating obstacles. When the tehsildar objected, Mohanty allegedly threatened to kill him over a phone call. The tehsildar, in his complaint, stated that such conduct by an elected representative raises serious concerns about the safety of government officials. A case (72/26) was registered at Narla police station March 15. Police have launched an investigation under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 296, 221, 224, 351(2) and 351(3).