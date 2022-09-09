New York: NASA has announced that it is considering two dates, September 23 or September 27, to attempt the launching of Artemis I into space.

Artemis I is NASA’s uncrewed flight test which will provide a foundation for human exploration in deep space and demonstrate NASA’s commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond.

On September 3, NASA attempted to launch Artemis I, however, it was called off after detecting a liquid hydrogen leak. The team is trying to work through a leaky fuel problem with the rocket, called the Space Launch System or SLS.

While the rocket is still on the Launch Pad, engineers are repairing the area where the leak was detected.

They have constructed a tent-like enclosure around the work area to protect the hardware and teams from environmental conditions.

Teams will check the new seals under cryogenic, or supercold, conditions in which the rocket’s core stage and interim cryogenic propulsion stage will be loaded with liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen to validate the repair under the conditions it would experience on launch day.

Meanwhile, NASA has submitted a request to the Eastern Range for an extension of the current testing requirement for the flight termination system.

“NASA is respecting the range’s processes for review of the request, and the agency continues to provide detailed information to support a range decision,” the US space agency said in a statement.

It is also evaluating and adjusting launch opportunities and alternate dates based on progress at the pad and to align with other planned activities, including DART’s planned impact with an asteroid, the West Coast launch of a government payload, and the launch of Crew-5 to the International Space Station.