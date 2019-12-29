Melbourne: Nathan Lyon (4/81) took four wickets as Australia thrashed New Zealand by 247 runs to win the second Test at Melbourne and the series Sunday with a battling century from opener Tom Blundell proving futile.

The Blacks Caps, chasing a massive 488 to win, were dismissed for 240 in the evening session of the fourth day with Blundell the last man out for 121 (210b, 15×4).

It was the second heavy defeat for New Zealand, who lost by 296 runs in Perth and will be playing for pride only in the final Test at Sydney beginning later this week.

Lyon was well supported by fast bowler James Pattinson who took three wickets. Henry Nichols (33) and Mitchell Santner (27) tried to offer some resistance but were dismissed by Lyon. The off-spinner took his tally close to the 400-wicket mark with Sunday’s show. His current tally stands at 380.

Brief scores: Australia 467 and 168 for 5 declared; New Zealand 148 and 240 (Tom Blundell 121, Nathan Lyon 4/81, James Pattinson 3/35). Australia won by 247 runs