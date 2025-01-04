Bhubaneswar: The 5th National Chilika Bird Festival will be organised from January 6 to 12, informed Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia Friday.

Addressing a press meet here, Singkhuntia said the inaugural function will be held at the Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Centre January 6 where Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida will attend as the chief guest. Renowned bird experts Asad Rahmani, Suresh Kumar, and wildlife photographer Dhritiman Mukherjee will also be present at the function, he added.

“Odisha is committed to the conservation of invaluable natural heritage and biodiversity. The National Chilika Bird Festival is an endeavour to further enhance the beauty, biodiversity, security and the glorious heritage of community-led conservation at Chilika Lake,” said the minister.

Every year, the bird festival is organised by the Tourism department. However, as the department is engaged in organising Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, the Forest and Wildlife department has been given charge of the event.

Winners of quiz, poster making and painting competitions organised among the students at Chilika and Bhubaneswar earlier will be given away prizes at the inaugural ceremony.

Around 60 photographers who have registered for the festival will get the opportunity to visit Nalbana Bird Sanctuary and Mangalajodi. Key highlights of the seven-day festival include an art exhibition on birds, live art anda poster display by students of BK College of Arts and Crafts, Utkal University of Culture and Government College of Art and Crafts, Khallikote.

Screening of documentary films on wildlife, and a photo and art exhibition have also been scheduled for school students at the Regional Science Centre here from January 7 to 12. Birdwatching walks will be organised at Forest Park, Regional Plant Research Centre and Anandabana. Odisha Bird Conclave will also be held at Barkula, Chilika during the festival, a release said

PNN