Jammu: National Conference leaders Thursday condemned the attack on party president Farooq Abdullah and demanded a thorough probe to ascertain how the assailant managed to get so close to the former chief minister, a Z+ security protectee.

They also demanded that the administration enhance Abdullah’s security cover and conduct a comprehensive review of security protocols.

Under the central protection list, the VIP security cover begins from the highest level of Z-plus (ASL) to Z-plus, followed by Z, Y, Y-plus and X.

Abdullah had a miraculous escape when a gunman opened fire at him after coming from behind while the NC chief was leaving a wedding function here Wednesday night, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Nasir Aslam Wani, were accompanying Abdullah when the incident occurred.

Just thank God that our Sahib is safe and fine. It was indeed a serious incident. It is a big security lapse. It cannot be taken lightly. There should be a thorough investigation by the police, said Rattan Lal Gupta, Jammu president of the National Conference.

He demanded an immediate audit and enhancement of Abdullah’s security cover.

Jammu president of Youth National Conference, Tejinder Pal Singh Aman, said the attack on Farooq was a very sad incident.

The person who attacked is in (police) custody right now. …despite such heavy security, how did this person manage to reach there with a gun? It is a security lapse, Aman told reporters here.

This happened despite the presence of a sitting deputy chief minister, a political adviser to the honourable chief minister, cabinet ministers, several MLAs and many leaders, he said.

We condemn this incident and want the truth to come out as soon as possible, he added.

Aman warned that such incidents could pose a serious threat to the political leadership of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, it was said that after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, Jammu and Kashmir would be completely safe. Earlier, leaders had to protect themselves from militants, but now shots are being fired at the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir in broad daylight, he said.

Aman urged the government to enhance Abdullah’s security cover and conduct a comprehensive review of security protocols.

National Conference MLA Ajaz Ahmed Jan said it was alarming that a person managed to get a firearm inside the function venue.

Farooq Abdullah is absolutely fine. It is a security breach… A probe should be conducted, he said.