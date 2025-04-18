Bhubaneswar: Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganeshram Singhkhuntia Thursday announced that steps are being taken to grant Similipal the status of a National Park soon. Speaking at a high-level meeting, Singhkhuntia said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has allocated Rs 50 crore for the Similipal scheme in this year’s Budget, which will be used for its effective implementation.

The minister stated that Similipal’s unique biodiversity has brought pride to Odisha and fame to the entire nation. Similipal is home to a wide variety of wildlife, including tigers and elephants, as well as 304 species of birds, 20 species of amphibians, 62 species of reptiles, 1,076 species of flowering plants, and 96 species of orchids.

However, the region faces challenges such as deforestation and limited access to quality education and healthcare for the local Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities. Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department, Satyabrata Sahu, said that the Aama Similipal Yojana will focus on building institutions for the economic upliftment of tribal communities, sustainable management of natural resources and biodiversity, and the improvement of wildlife habitats.

The scheme will also implement measures to mitigate human-animal conflict, promote environmental conservation, community-based eco-tourism, farm afforestation, improved livelihoods, and enhanced socio-cultural life.

In the area of natural resource and biodiversity management, the scheme will address forest fire control, soil moisture conservation and drainage, removal of noxious weeds and grasses, avenue plantation, establishment of medicinal plant nurseries and gardens, protection of forest boundaries, and maintenance of forest roads.

For the improvement of wildlife habitats, Sahu said the scheme will support the construction and maintenance of water bodies for animal drinking and bathing, the development of fodder gardens and grasslands for herbivores, and the installation of a flood warning system. To reduce human-animal conflict and protect the environment, solar fencing, solar light posts, and solar lighting systems in EDC buildings will be installed.

Other initiatives include a plastic-free campaign, establishment and maintenance of salt licks, digging of elephant-proof ditches, and promotion of alternative cooking fuels. The meeting also discussed in detail the second phase of the Odisha Forest Sector Development Project (OFSDP).

The Chief Minister has allocated `40 crore for this project in the current Budget. Explaining the proposed project, Director of OFSDP Mita Bishwal said it is a comprehensive initiative aimed at integrating afforestation, biodiversity conservation, climate change mitigation, livelihood promotion, and institutional development for the holistic development of forest-dwelling communities in Odisha.

The project will focus on promoting community-based sustainable forest management practices, developing alternative livelihoods for forest-dependent communities, and strengthening grassroots institutions like Vana Suraksha Samitis (VSS) and self-help groups (SHGS).

She stated that sustainable forest management through community participation and livelihood promotion through the coordination of various departmental schemes are the two key objectives of the proposed project.

PNN