Ahmedabad: The nationwide lockdown has brought the gardener out in India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who Friday shared photos of his time with plants.

“Using this time to reflect on the aspects of my life that are truly important and picking up some new hobbies along the way,” Bumrah said in a tweet with photos of him watering plants at home.

Using this time to reflect on the aspects of my life that are truly important and picking up some new hobbies along the way. 🌱 #AmateurGardener #StayHome pic.twitter.com/DVWEp9pPwv — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 27, 2020

Bumrah was part of India’s three-match ODI series against South Africa which got postponed due to the deadly virus spreading its wings in India.

Among other Indian cricketers, Test opener Mayank Agarwal shared a photo on Instagram where he is seen playing cards with his family. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted a funny video, shaking a leg with his father while others like wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant went through fitness drills.

Pacer Ishant Sharma shared old photos with his wife while former India captain Anil Kumble brought out the photographer in him to the fore by sharing pictures he has clicked.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar came forward and decided to donate Rs 50 lakh to join hands with the Indian government in helping fight the battle against the coronavirus outbreak that has seen the world come to a standstill.

IANS