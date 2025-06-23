The Hague: NATO leaders are expected to agree this week that member countries should spend 5 per cent of their gross domestic product on defence, except that the new and much vaunted investment pledge will not apply to all of them.

Spain has reached a deal with NATO to be excluded from the 5 per cent of GDP spending target, while President Donald Trump said the figure shouldn’t apply to the United States, only its allies.

In announcing Spain’s decision Sunday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the spending pledge language in NATO’s final summit communique, a one-page text of perhaps half a dozen paragraphs, would no longer refer to “all allies.”

It raises questions about what demands could be insisted on from other members of the alliance like Belgium, Canada, France and Italy that also would struggle to hike security spending by billions of dollars.

On Friday, Trump insisted the U.S. has carried its allies for years and now they must step up. “I don’t think we should, but I think they should,” he said. “NATO is going to have to deal with Spain.”

Trump also branded Canada “a low payer.”

NATO’s new spending goals

The 5 per cent goal is made up of two parts. The allies would agree to hike pure defence spending to 3.5 per cent of GDP, up from the current target of at least 2 per cent, which 22 of the 32 countries have achieved. Money spent to arm Ukraine would also count.

A further 1.5 per cent would include upgrading roads, bridges, ports and airfields so armies can better deploy, establishing measures to counter cyber and hybrid attacks and preparing societies for future conflict.

The second spending basket is easy for most nations, including Spain. Much can be included. But the 3.5 per cent on core spending is a massive challenge.

Last year, Spain spent 1.28 per cent of its GDP on its military budget, according to NATO estimates, making it the alliance’s lowest spender. Sanchez said Spain would be able to respect its commitments to NATO by spending 2.1 per cent of GDP on defence needs.

Spain also is among Europe’s smallest suppliers of arms and ammunition to Ukraine, according to the Kiel Institute, which tracks such support. It’s estimated to have sent about 800,000 euros ($920,000) worth of military aid since Russia invaded in 2022.

Beyond Spain’s economic challenges, Sanchez has other problems. He relies on small parties to govern, and corruption scandals have ensnared his inner circle and family members. He is under growing pressure to call an early election.

Whyis the spending increase needed

There are solid reasons for ramping up spending.

The Europeans believe Russia’s war on Ukraine poses an existential threat to them. Moscow has been blamed for a major rise in sabotage, cyberattacks and GPS jamming incidents. European leaders are gearing up their citizens for the possibility of more.

The alliance’s plans for defending Europe and North America against a Russian attack require investments of at least 3 per cent , NATO experts have said. All 32 allies have endorsed these. Each country has been assigned “capability targets” to play its part.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Albares said Monday that “the debate must not be a raw percentage but around capabilities.” He said Spain “can reach the capabilities that have been fixed by the organisation with 2.1 per cent .”

Countries much closer to Russia, Belarus and Ukraine all have agreed to reach the target, as well as nearby Germany, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands, which is hosting the two-day summit starting Tuesday.

The Netherlands estimates that NATO’s defence plans would force it to dedicate at least 3.5 per cent to core defence spending. That means finding an additional 16 billion to 19 billion euros ($18 billion to $22 billion).

Setting a deadline

It’s not enough to agree to spend more money. Many allies haven’t yet hit an earlier 2 per cent target that they agreed on in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. So, an incentive is required.

The date of 2032 has been floated as a deadline. That is far shorter than previous NATO targets, but military planners estimate Russian forces could be capable of launching an attack on an ally within five to 10 years.

The U.S. insists it cannot be an open-ended pledge, and a decade is too long. Still, Italy says it wants 10 years to hit the 5per cent target.

The possibility of stretching that period to 2035 also has been on the table for debate among NATO envoys. An official review of progress could also be conducted in 2029, NATO diplomats have said.

