Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday called upon the party rank and file to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the people.

He suggested party workers and leaders to undertake plantation programmes, blood donation camps and other social activities marking the observance of the regional outfit’s 27th Foundation Day December 26.

Patnaik in an open letter to all ministers, MPs, MLAs, and party functionaries from grassroots to state level, said that the BJD will complete 26 years on December 26 and enter into the 27th year of its service to the people of Odisha. The party will observe the day in a fitting manner from block level to state level, he said in the letter.

Keeping in view the ideology and policies of legendary Biju Patnaik on whose name the regional party is named, Patnaik said the BJD is working to take the state to greater heights.

On the occasion of the Foundation Day, Patnaik also called upon all party leaders and workers to rededicate themselves to the service of the people. The BJD was founded on December 26, 1997, after the demise of Biju Patnaik and his younger son Naveen Patnaik is the party’s founder president since its inception.

Patnaik said BJD has gained the blessings of the people by winning all the elections, by-elections, rural and urban polls. He said that the party now has Zilla Parishad presidents in all 30 districts and won 80 per cent of seats in urban local body (ULB) polls.

“These victories have given us the inspiration to carry forward our service to the people and get more closer to them,” Patnaik said.

Under the leadership of Patnaik, BJD has won successive elections in Odisha and is in power in the state since 2000. He is the chief minister of the eastern state five times in a row.

PTI