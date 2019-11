Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said his teachings help establish harmony in the society.

“Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of 550th #GuruNanakJayanti. His timeless teachings of love, compassion and humanity are guiding lights for a harmonious society,” Patnaik tweeted.

“May his divine teachings enlighten us and guide us through the right path,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he wished the people of the state on occasion of Kartik Purnima and Boita Bandana Utsav as well.

ପବିତ୍ର କାର୍ତ୍ତିକ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମା ଓ ବୋଇତ ବନ୍ଦାଣ ଉତ୍ସବ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ନୌବାଣିଜ୍ୟ ପରମ୍ପରା ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଗୌରବମୟ ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧିଶାଳୀ ଅତୀତର ପରିଚୟ। ଏହି ଗରିମାମୟ ଇତିହାସକୁ ସ୍ମରଣ କରି ଆସନ୍ତୁ ଏକ ହୋଇ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଁ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରିବା। pic.twitter.com/C8QdJ1eo2L — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 12, 2019

Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism and the first of its ten Gurus.

(PTI)