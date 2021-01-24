Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has once again emerged as the most loved politician in Odisha. He has been adjudged the best performing Chief Minister at the state-level in India Today’s ‘Mood of the Nation’ (MOTN) January 2021 poll. The survey shows that 51 per cent respondents from Odisha rated him as the best performing chief minister.

Naveen has stayed away from national limelight and has remained focused on the affairs in Odisha. For more than two decades of his tenure in Odisha, Naveen has been successful in keeping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress at bay, showcasing the dominance of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, the magazine stated.

In second place is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with 41 per cent respondents from Delhi voting for him as best CM, followed by Yogi Adityanath (39%), Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray (35%) and Telangana’s K Chandrashekar Rao (35%).

Recently, the ABP News-C Voter Desh Ka Mood survey adjudged Patnaik as the best CM in the country.

PNN