Nuapada: Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik Monday alleged serious violations during the 48-hour silence period in the Nuapada Assembly bypoll.

The silence period of the Nuapada assembly bypoll started Sunday evening, as the polling will be held November 11.

“The hallmark of a true democracy lies in the conduct of free and fair elections. However, it has come to our notice that in #Nuapada, serious violations are taking place during the legally mandated silence period — 48 hours before polling,” Patnaik said in a post on X.

The BJD president said as per the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, political leaders and campaigners from outside the constituency are required to leave the area once the silence period begins.

However, Patnaik said, “Contrary to this, we have reliable information that leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from outside #Nuapada are freely moving around and attempting to influence voters through unfair means.”

“Disturbingly, when local Biju Janata Dal Odisha leaders have objected to these activities, they have been detained by the police. This clearly suggests that the district administration and local police are acting in a partisan manner, serving the interests of the ruling party rather than upholding electoral neutrality,” Patnaik, a five-time former chief minister of Odisha, alleged.

Noting that this situation strikes at the very core of democratic fairness and undermines public faith in the electoral process, Patnaik said such actions, if allowed to continue, will cast a “serious shadow on the integrity” of the polls in the Nuapada assembly segment.

Patnaik sought the immediate intervention of the Election Commission of India and demanded strict enforcement of the 48-hour silence period in Nuapada.

Patnaik wrote on X, “Ensure that all non-local political leaders vacate the constituency as per ECI norms, direct the district administration and police to act impartially and uphold the sanctity of the election process.”

“We seek your (ECI) urgent action to preserve the credibility of this #election,” Patnaik wrote, adding that the people of India have inherited this democracy through the sacrifices of our forefathers, and it is the duty of every institution — especially the Election Commission — to protect it from erosion.