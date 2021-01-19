Sambalpur: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday announced the much-awaited beautification project for Goddess Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur town, one of Odisha’s most famous shrines.

A high-level team comprising Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Chairman Asit Tripathy visited the shrine Tuesday and held discussions with district collector, director RDC (North), DIG and SP.

Beautification of the shrine has been a long standing demand of the people here. With the announcement and visit of a high-level team, they are a happier lot.

Like Jagannath temple in Puri and Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, Samaleswari temple will get a similar facelift with a heritage corridor, Bhoga Mandap, accommodation facilities for tourists and parking space.

For this, a special rehabilitation package will be announced for the servitors of the shrine as well as for those who will be evicted for carrying out the beautification project.

It is learnt that the project will be carried out under the 5T initiative of the state government and a target of two years has been set for its completion.

PNN