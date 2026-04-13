Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik appointed MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj as the party’s leader in Rajya Sabha.

He replaced Sasmit Patra, who resigned from the post last week.

Similarly, Sulata Deo has been appointed as the deputy leader and chief whip of the Biju Janata Dal Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha.

The regional party has six members in the Rajya Sabha and none in the Lok Sabha.

In a letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman April 12, Patnaik said, “It is requested that due official recognition may kindly be given to the newly appointed leaders of Biju Janata Dal in Rajya Sabha.”

The appointments come in the wake of the recent biennial elections March 16, 2026 to the Upper House.

Sasmit Patra, in a social media post, extended greetings to Mangaraj and Deo.

“My heartiest congratulations to Shri Manas Ranjan Mangaraj ji on his appointment as Floor Leader of the BJD Parliamentary Party in the Rajya Sabha, and to Smt. Sulata Deo ji as Deputy Floor Leader and Chief Whip,” he said in an X post.

“I look forward to working closely under their leadership for the greater cause of Odisha. I also take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to our Hon’ble Party President, Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji, for his immense faith in me and for entrusting me with the responsibility of serving as BJD Floor Leader in the Rajya Sabha. I remain steadfast in my dedication to his vision and to the service of the Biju Janata Dal. I owe my journey to his guidance and will continue to uphold the values and principles of our party,” he added.

PTI