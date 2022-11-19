Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has declared Odia movie Daman as tax free keeping in view its social impact.

The Chief Minister’s Office in a release Friday said that the Daman movie is receiving a massive response from people. The film is based on the Odisha government’s Malaria prevention programme in tribal-based Malkangiri district.

Daman stands for ‘Durgama Anchala re Malaria Nirakarana’ (Eradication of malaria in remote area). The movie shows the efforts of a young doctor who set an example of humanity during his service on the large canvas.

Patnaik said the movie will inspire the Health Department and stream positivity and strengthen government employees to work towards public interest and welfare in the remote areas.

The chief minister said all departments in the state should work cooperatively just like they did during the pandemic period. Being united, efforts for public interest and welfare will bring positive results, he said.

Meanwhile, the movie starring prominent Odia actors Babushaan and Dipanwit Dashmohapatra in the lead roles has received a huge response from the audience.