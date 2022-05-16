Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched Monday the operationalisation of three iron ore mines of state PSU, Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) on its 67th foundation day. Patnaik stated that OMC is striding as one of the largest and fastest growing mining companies in the country. The Odisha chief minister said OMC has achieved over 30-million-tonne ore production in the last financial year (2021-22) with a turnover of Rs 17,000 crore. He hoped these numbers will definitely go high in the current fiscal, and will set an example for other PSUs.

On the occasion, OMC signed an MoU with Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan to set up five mining Adarsha Vidyalayas (modern schools) and another MoU with the Department of Skill Development and Technical Education to establish a Skill Academy at ITI, Koira in Keonjhar district.

The corporation will spend Rs 208 crore to set up the five Adarsha Vidyalayas in OMC mining areas. It will spend Rs 30 crore annually to run these institutions. Patnaik said that the initiative will foster education and create a holistic environment for growth.

Patnaik further said that OMC has always pioneered many developmental initiatives steering positive changes in improving the quality of life of the people. Its efforts in supporting the state in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic are highly commendable.

“Be it sports, health, education or peripheral development, the OMC has always put its focused efforts for excellence,” Patnaik said.

Patnaik also launched the OMC anthem and two IT modules of the company, namely Compliance Management System and Litigation Management System. A total of 39 junior accountants and electricians also received appointment letters and joined the organisation Monday.