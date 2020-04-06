Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched Monday a telemedicine helpline (No: 14410) for providing medical assistance exclusively to COVID-19 cases while urging doctors from across the country to extend their helping hand to the state government’s noble initiative.

“We are now launching a dedicated COVID-19 telemedicine helpline to provide medical assistance to potential COVID-19 cases across Odisha. This is a completely free service, and anyone who is suffering from COVID-19 symptoms like cough, fever, tiredness and difficulty in breathing etc can call the helpline,” said the CM in a press note. The CM appealed the doctors from across the country to support the state in this initiative.

The notification added, “Please come forward and register to provide free services to citizens. Doctors who are willing to provide their services voluntarily in this fight against COVID-19 can register themselves at www.bitly/IndiaTeleMed.”

PNN