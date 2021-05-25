Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed Tuesday evening the present position and location of very severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’. He also reviewed the preparations that have been taken to minimise the damage and also steps that are to be implemented in the aftermath of the storm. Patnaik conducted a meeting with officials of various departments on this issue through video conferencing.

Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena briefed the Chief Minister about the present status of preparations from Rajiv Bhawan here.

“Over 2.5 lakh people have been evacuated and the process is on in full swing. Five IAS and five IPS officers have been deployed in five districts. We are constantly monitoring the situation,” Mahapatra said.

Briefing Patnaik, the SRC said all preparations and measures have been put in place to tackle the cyclone. Approximately 4,500 pregnant women from different districts have been shifted to nearby hospitals. Necessary arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water in the affected areas and restoration of normalcy in post cyclone period, Jena said.

After being briefed Patnaik expressed hope that the state will be able to overcome the cyclone with minimal loss of life and infrastructure. “Even though all necessary precautions have been taken for the cyclone, the situation must be monitored on a regular basis. Our motto is ‘Zero Casualty’ and we have to work round the clock to successfully implement it. I request the people to cooperate in every way with the state administration,” Patnaik appealed to the people.

PNN