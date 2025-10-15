Bhubaneswar: After keeping himself away from public events for several months due to health issues, opposition BJD president Naveen Patnaik is all set to reappear in public on his 79th birthday October 16 and join the party’s annual Jan Sampark Padyatra.

On the day, Odisha’s five-time chief minister is scheduled to lead the party’s march at Ganga Nagar Palli under Ekamra-Bhubaneswar assembly segment, said BJD’s Bhubaneswar district president Ashok Panda.

In a statement, the regional outfit appealed to people to join the BJD’s march.

During the annual and month-long padyatra programme, the BJD, while in power, used to highlight the state’s welfare schemes among people. Now in Opposition for the first time, the party will highlight the alleged failure of the BJP government, Panda said.

Sources said Patnaik may address the public on the day before joining the Jan Sampark Padyatra briefly.

“From the state capital, Patnaik may give some message to the people of Nuapada where the bypoll is slated to be held November 11,” a senior leader said.

Patnaik was ill for some time during the last three months and underwent treatment both in Mumbai and Bhubaneswar. After his recovery, he stayed in Delhi for about a month and returned to Bhubaneswar October 10. Therefore, he could not attend the last Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

Panda said the former CM has also decided to visit the SOS Village in Khandagiri area and spend time with its residents, and distribute sweets to children.

The SOS Children’s Villages in Bhubaneswar is run by a non-governmental organisation that provides care for parentless and abandoned children and supports vulnerable families.