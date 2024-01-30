Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday urged farmers to conserve water.

Addressing the concluding programme of ‘Pani Panchayat Fortnight 2024’ here, he said judicious use of water will help both farmers and society.

Noting that there are 40,000 pani panchayats — group of farmers engaged in management of surface water and groundwater — in the state, he said this has solved the water requirement for farmering activities.

Patnaik also asked farmers to make use of technology in agriculture, which will help to increase production and their income.

The chief minister suggested farmers to go for diversification of crops, which will add to their income.

He also spoke about the state government’s efforts for the improvement of the farm sector.

During the programme, Patnaik released a coffee table book.

He also presented awards to the best pani panchayats, best farmers and students who won in different competitions held earlier.

PTI