New Delhi: The Indian Navy will celebrate Navy Day 2025 with a spectacular Operational Demonstration December 4, 2025, at Shangumugham beach, Thiruvananthapuram.

This is in continuation of the Indian Navy’s effort to organise the event at a location other than major Naval stations. Previously, it was held at Puri in Odisha and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra.

This mega event will provide a unique opportunity for the citizens to witness various facets of the Indian Navy’s multi-domain operations.

“The Operational Demonstration will showcase Indian Navy’s state-of-the-art operational platforms and its resolve as the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ in the Indian Ocean Region(IOR) guided by the broader vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions),” said the Ministry of Defence in a press release.

The event will bring alive the Navy’s formidable combat capabilities, technological excellence, and operational readiness, while reflecting the nation’s growing maritime strength and self-reliance.

“The Operational Demonstration will feature coordinated manoeuvres by frontline platforms symbolising the Navy’s ability to deliver power and precision across the maritime spectrum,” it said.

The event will highlight seamless coordination of surface, sub-surface, and aerial assets, reflecting the Navy’s preparedness to secure India’s maritime frontiers.

Reflecting the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the demonstration will feature a range of indigenously built assets representing India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

“These platforms embody the Navy’s sustained efforts under the ‘Make in India’ vision to build a modern, technologically advanced, and future-ready maritime force. The celebration will also highlight the Navy’s state of preparedness and deterrent capability as displayed during Operation Sindoor, reaffirming its ability to strike with precision, speed, and dominance,” it added.

The demonstration stands as a tribute to the professionalism, discipline, and courage of the men and women of the Indian Navy who safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and maritime interests.

Navy Day serves as a reminder of the Navy’s vital role during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, which dealt a decisive blow to the enemy’s Naval and Coastal Defences.

The missile boats of the Indian Navy launched a daring attack on Karachi harbour, as part of Operation Trident.

This decisive action not only demonstrated India’s maritime strength but also precision, courage and strategic brilliance.

The Operational Demonstration 2025 will be a celebration of the Indian Navy’s maritime excellence as a Combat Ready, Cohesive, Credible, Aatmanirbhar Force, safeguarding seas for a Viksit, Samriddha Bharat.

IANS