Mumbai: Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma have shot a special video encouraging fans to play Holi while keeping social distancing norms in mind amid Covid-19 pandemic resurgence.

In the special video, while Nawaz blows a melange of colours towards Neha, she takes the fun a notch higher with a water balloon! The two actors show how Holi can be played without any physical contact following the Covid-19 guidelines.

The video aims to spread an important message of “Holi khelo, Magar dooor Se”, keeping in mind the importance of ‘social distancing’ during the festival of colours this year.

Both the actors shot for the video while shooting for director Kushan Nandy’s film “Jogira Sara Ra Ra!” in Lucknow.

Talking about how the enthusiasm of his actors also reflects the enthusiasm of his film, Kushan Nandy said: “Since our title is so closely related to Holi and its celebration, we wanted to mark the occasion with something special for our audience. We hope this brings some cheer and joy in these unprecedented times, and we are confident that our film will spread as much happiness and more when it releases.”