Nayagarh: The main accused in Nayagarh minor rape and murder case has confessed to his crime, a police source said Sunday. According to the source, 22-year-old Sagar Dalei — who was taken on remand by Banigochha police Saturday afternoon — has confessed to have raped and murdered the six-year-old girl from Dhundugadia village in Nayagarh district.

Sagar was taken on a three-day remand for investigation of the rape and murder incident. The accused repented for his misdeed during the initial stage of the interrogation.

Also read: One dead, two injured as elephant attacks sleeping men in Sambalpur

During preliminary investigation, it was ascertained that the accused took the girl to a banana orchard near the village on pretext of showing her his mobile phone. The youth raped the minor girl and then strangled her with a plastic rope, the police source added.

Sagar further confessed to have concealed the body after committing the crime as he could not disclose about the incident before his brother.

Nayagarh police superintendent Sidhharth Kataria had earlier said in a press conference held June 17 that the minor girl was raped prior to being murdered.

It may be mentioned here that the minor girl went missing June 12, 2021 while playing in front of her house in Dhundugadia village under Nuagaon panchayat in Dasapalla block of Nayagarh district. After an FIR was lodged with Banigochha police, the cops started a probe into the matter and the mutilated body was found at an isolated location near the village June 16.

PNN