Nayagarh: Nayagarh district surprises visitors with various hues embedded in its diverse landscape. From overarching mountains to Satkosia sanctuary, this district offers an ensemble of tradition and terrain. Of the many attractions that are known to lure tourists here, the gushing Simili waterfall holds a rather special position owing to its charming beauty.

The waterfall located in Kajalaipalli panchyat under Odagaon block has quite a few admirers and attracts a huge number of tourists. The site is 25 km away from the district headquarters.

Earlier, there were no roads to the site, so the place remained undiscovered. Construction of a road to the waterfall and the impact of media have led to popularisation of the waterfall across the state. The site attracts nature lovers, adventure enthusiasts and photographers.

A stream emerges from Simili hill near Simili village and then splits into three parts. The stream then cascades down from a cliff that renders an enchanting panorama in the sylvan settings.

The tranquil environment provides a befitting platform for picnickers.

People who are travelling to the district to enjoy a picnic and relax in the lap of Mother Nature are recommended to visit this tourist attraction. Besides, tourists have the choice of visiting 14 other places in the district granted tourist site status by the tourism department including the famous Raghunathjew temple in Odagaon, the Nilamadhav temple in Kantilo, Kuarian dam, Kuturi Dak Bungalow, Ladoobaba Temple, Udaipur Library and Jogijogiani Pitha.

How to reach Simili:

The place is 25 km away from the district headquarters. To reach the waterfall, one has to travel 13 km from Nayagarh to Sarankul. From there, one has to take a left turn for about 2 km to reach Sikharpur village from where it is a 10km drive straight to Simili.