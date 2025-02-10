New Delhi: The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) announced Friday that it will reintroduce one-year B.Ed and M.Ed courses starting in the 2026-27 academic session. This decision reverses a 2014 regulation that made both programs two years long.

The NCTE’s new draft rules, which were recently approved, will soon be open for public feedback. While the one-year programs will return, the two-year versions of B.Ed and M.Ed courses will remain available.

Changes to the one-year programs

The one-year M.Ed will be offered as a full-time course, while a two-year, part-time option will remain for working professionals. Students who have completed a four-year undergraduate degree or a postgraduate course will be eligible for the one-year B.Ed. Those with a three-year undergraduate degree will still need to complete the two-year program.

Rationale behind the change

Pankaj Arora, Chairman of the NCTE, explained that the two-year M.Ed program, which began in 2015, had not significantly advanced teacher education or the teaching profession. He noted that many institutions were experiencing vacant seats and that the curriculum had not been sufficiently updated. The redesigned one-year M.Ed will include research, fieldwork, and community engagement components.

Arora added that the change was in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which allows for a one-year Master’s degree at level 6.5 of the National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF). According to Arora, students who complete a four-year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) or a four-year undergraduate degree followed by a one-year B.Ed will meet this new level.

Introduction of ITEP and specialisations

The Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) was introduced in the 2023-24 academic session in select colleges. It will become a regular offering starting in 2025-26, with new specialisations in Yoga, Physical Education, Sanskrit, and Art Education.

Arora said the NCTE is providing multiple pathways for aspiring teachers. Those who decide to enter the profession after Class 12 can enrol in ITEP, while those who complete a three-year degree will be eligible for the two-year B.Ed. Graduates with a four-year degree or postgraduates can opt for the one-year B.Ed.

The NCTE Chairman also emphasized that the restructured courses will align with the NEP’s focus on different school education levels, including foundational, preparatory, middle, and secondary education.

Reactions to the change

The NCTE’s decision has drawn mixed reactions from students and educators.

Gurleen Kaur Virk, a first-year B.Ed student at Doon Valley College, welcomed the move. She said, “It’s a good initiative by the regulatory body. Specifically for primary school teachers who have just done a bachelor’s degree, a two-year B.Ed is fine. But for TGT teachers who have a master’s degree, a one-year B.Ed makes sense.”

However, Manvi Verma, a former teacher and current PhD student, supported the change but expressed concerns about the potential impact on education quality. “It is beneficial only if the quality of education is not compromised,” Verma said. “If that doesn’t happen, then it’s great, and I am in support.”

The NCTE’s reintroduction of one-year B.Ed and M.Ed courses offers aspiring teachers more options to enter the profession at different stages of their academic journey.

