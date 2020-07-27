Cuttack: In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Commissionerate Police (CP) has issued a WhatsApp no. (8763068167) for accepting complaints from people.

The Commissionerate Police has issued a WhatsApp no. (8763068167) for accepting complaints from people. “People can lodge their complaints through the WhatsApp no. So, there is no need to visit the police stations in the city amid the pandemic,” said a senior police officer.

Earlier, many police stations in the Silver City here were asking people not to enter into their premises to lodge complaints due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The police officials were accepting complaints outside their premises.

“We have received four complaints through the WhatsApp no. on the first day. A senior police officer has been assigned to look into the complaints. We hope that this alternative arrangement to accept complaints would be more helpful to people during the pandemic,” said Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh.

Singh further revealed that people can lodge their complaints in the form of messages and videos to the WhatsApp no.

The Commissionerate Police, meanwhile, put restrictions on people’s entry into the office of city’s Deputy Commissioner of Police to check the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier, there were reports that members of many social and voluntary outfits visited the DCP office to felicitate Singh who had assumed office a few days ago. Apprehensions were raised that gatherings at the DCP office may lead to the spread of novel coronavirus.