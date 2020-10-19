Bhubaneswar: Odisha student Soyeb Aftab who topped NEET and created a record by scoring 720/720 shared Monday the secrets of his success.

“COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions came as a blessing in disguise for me. I put it to use for effective time management and focus on studies. I used the time to my advantage and appeared in online tests to prepare properly. I planned out studies in advance and it helped,” the all-India NEET topper said.

The 18-year-old student from Rourkela has scored 100% marks to become the first student in India in achieving such a feat. Soyeb’s father is a businessman and mother, a homemaker. He is the first one in his family to pursue career in medical sciences.

Soyeb also had a word of advice for students who use smartphones. “For me initially, the smartphone was a mode of relaxation. However, then I used it as a mode to gather knowledge and study. It certainly helped me score big. So others should put their smartphones to proper use and enhance their knowledge,” Soyeb advised.

Other than his school and coaching classes Soyeb used to study three to four hours every day. However, on off days he used to devote 13-14 hours for his studies.

PNN