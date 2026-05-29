New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Friday told the Supreme Court that its decision to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination and order a re-test was taken “in the interest of students” and to preserve public confidence in the national examination system.

In an affidavit filed before the apex court in the batch of petitions seeking reforms in the conduct of NEET-UG, the NTA said the cancellation of the May 3 examination and referral of the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) demonstrated the seriousness with which it viewed examination integrity.

“It is respectfully submitted that the cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted 03.05.2026, and the reference of the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)12.05.2026 for investigation, are themselves illustrative of the seriousness with which the Answering Respondent (NTA) and the Government of India view examination integrity,” the affidavit stated.

“The decision was taken in the interest of students and in recognition of the trust on which the national examination system rests,” it added.

The affidavit was filed in compliance with the Supreme Court’s May 25 order directing the NTA to place on record the status of implementation of recommendations made by the high-powered committee headed by former ISRO Chairman K. Radhakrishnan following the NEET-UG 2024 controversy.

According to the NTA, the examination held May 3 was conducted at 5,432 centres across 552 cities in India and 14 overseas cities, with more than 22 lakh candidates appearing for the test under a strengthened security framework involving biometric verification, AI-assisted CCTV surveillance and mobile jammers.

The affidavit said the NTA received inputs regarding alleged malpractice on the evening of May 7 and escalated the matter to central agencies the following morning for verification. Based on the findings shared by investigative agencies, the examination was cancelled and the matter referred to the CBI for a comprehensive probe.

Defending its handling of the situation, the NTA told the apex court that it has acted “in good faith, with due diligence and in accordance with law” to protect both the integrity of the examination process and the interests of genuine aspirants.

The affidavit said all necessary cooperation is being extended to the CBI in its ongoing investigation.

The NTA further informed the Supreme Court that the re-examination scheduled for June 21 would be conducted under an even more robust security architecture, with enhanced coordination involving Chief Secretaries, Directors General of Police, District Magistrates, the Department of Posts and other authorities.

It added that extensive reforms recommended by the Radhakrishnan committee have either been implemented or are at advanced stages of implementation, including Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, AI-powered CCTV monitoring, installation of mobile jammers at all examination centres, multi-tier oversight mechanisms and institutional coordination with state and district authorities.

The NTA also reiterated that the high-level expert committee had recommended a transition of NEET-UG from pen-and-paper mode to a computer-based test (CBT) format and said the shift would be implemented from the next examination cycle in consultation with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had issued notices to the Centre, the NTA and other authorities on pleas seeking structural reforms in the conduct of NEET-UG and an immediate transition to CBT mode, observing that despite lessons from the 2024 controversy, concerns regarding examination integrity had resurfaced.

When the matter was taken up for hearing Friday, it was passed over as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was appearing before another Bench.